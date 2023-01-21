Police said a man shot into a car on I-40 in Winston-Salem in a fit of road rage.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are looking for the man responsible for shooting into a vehicle on I-40 in Winston-Salem.

Police said a man was driving in a white van, trying to merge onto northbound US 52 from Clemmonsville Road and the victim was unable to make space for him to get into the lane. The man began to follow the victim and drive erratically.

As the victim tried to get away from the man while driving on I-40, the man fired into the victim's vehicle and then took the westbound I-40 exit onto Silas Creek Parkway.

The man was wearing a lime green hat and is described as in his late twenties. He was driving a newer white van with the rear windows painted white.

Police said the suspect and victim did not know each other.

Officers said no one was injured in the incident.

For the safety of the victim, their information will not be released.

There is no additional information at this time.

If you have any information on the incident, call Winston-Salem police 336-773-7700.

