SC police dog set for surgery after chase, crash

Loki's injuries were serious enough to require an operation that was scheduled for Monday.

GAFFNEY, S.C. — A South Carolina police dog is set for surgery after being injured in a crash that occurred during a chase which authorities said also hurt his handler.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says state troopers briefly chased a fleeing vehicle on Interstate 85 on Sunday morning.

Later, the county patrol car struck a utility pole and overturned at an intersection in Gaffney. Deputy Sardarius Henderson suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from a hospital.