Search for teen missing on Lake Hartwell comes to heartbreaking end

Luiz Pontez went missing while staying with friends at a rented home on the lakefront.

ANDERSON, S.C. — Divers have recovered the body of a teen who went missing while staying with friends at a rented house on Lake Hartwell.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrived at Sunny Shore Lane just before 1:30 p.m. on Friday to begin searching for 18-year-old Luiz Pontez.

The sheriff's department said Pontez was staying at a lakefront house with friends. The sheriff's department brought in a technical rescue team and their own divers to search the area as a result. Deputies also utilized water drones, boats, and a K-9 unit.

That search resumed on Saturday morning but came to a heartbreaking end around 4:15 p.m. with the discovery of Pontez's body in the water.

"While we aim to provide answers to a family, this is not the news anyone wants to deliver, and our prayers go out to Pontez's family and friends," the sheriff's office said.

Responders called the coroner to the scene. Investigators are still determining what led to Pontez's disappearance and how the teen ended up in the water.