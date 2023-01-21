Second day of search for wayward cows in SC community comes to a close; at least one still on the run

Since Friday afternoon, authorities have been making a concerted effort to find the animals and warning drivers to use caution in the area.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in Horry County believe they are nearing the end of a days-long search for "nuisance cows" that they're concerned could be a risk to area drivers - and be in danger themselves.

But with at least one still on the loose, they're not quite done yet.

Horry County Police announced just before 5 p.m. on Friday that they had been working alongside the Horry County Animal Care Center to round up the cows. The department also took the chance to throw in a pun here and there.

"Mooo-ve slowly and keep your eyes peeled," the department said.

The cows had most recently been spotted in the area of Highway 701 and Morgan Road near Loris. And while the first day of the search came to an end at sundown, it was back on again on Saturday at the first sign of daylight.

Crews closed Morgan Road during the search and urged drivers along the nearby highway to use caution.

Police announced the first cow was in custody around lunch on Saturday and reported another had also been rounded up sometime afterward.

However, while Morgan Road has reopened, they aren't done yet. Police believe there is another cow still roaming the region. But even with the help of drones with thermal imaging equipment, crews have not yet been able to find it.

Police and other partners said they plan to be back out to search for the "cow-ardly neighbor" by sun-up on Sunday.