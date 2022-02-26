Lancaster Police investigating two Friday shootings, grocery store robbery

Two of the three incidents are believed to be related and all happened relatively close together.

LANCASTER, S.C. — Authorities in Lancaster are investigating three violent incidents that happened on Friday evening - two of which appear to be related.

The department released a statement on Saturday reporting that the calls began with a teen shot while playing basketball around 7 p.m. Lancaster Police responded to Gay Street where they learned that the victim had been playing with his friends when they heard the gunfire.

Police found multiple shell casings at the scene. But the investigation soon turned elsewhere when police received another shooting report, this one from a driver who had been driving down Lancaster Bypass East. The location is about a half-mile away from Gay Street at its closest point.

The victim's wound, in this case, was described by police as a graze. Still, both shooting victims were taken to area medical facilities for treatment. Police now believe these two incidents are related.

However, they also responded to a third concerning incident that, while reasonably close to the others, they believe was unrelated.

Police said they were sent to a reported armed robbery at the Aldi grocery store, also located on Lancaster Bypass, where an unknown woman entered the store, said she had a weapon, and demanded all of their money.

The woman, in that case, was wearing all black, a face mask, sunglasses, and a scarf around her hair.

No further details have been provided on the incidents aside from the fact that both Lancaster Police and members of the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force are investigating.