Chester County skydiving accident leaves one dead

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in Chester County are investigating a skydiving accident that occurred on Saturday afternoon.
A spokesperson for the Chester County Sheriff's Department said that deputies were called out around 1:25 p.m. to the area of Chester-Catawba Regional Airport which is also where Skydive Carolina is based.
There, they learned that a skydiver had died as a result of an unspecified skydiving incident.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing and authorities didn't have many additional details to release as of Sunday afternoon.
News19 has reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regarding the crash to see if the agency is assisting in the investigation.