Chester County skydiving accident leaves one dead

Authorities are still investigating the incident.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in Chester County are investigating a skydiving accident that occurred on Saturday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Chester County Sheriff's Department said that deputies were called out around 1:25 p.m. to the area of Chester-Catawba Regional Airport which is also where Skydive Carolina is based.

There, they learned that a skydiver had died as a result of an unspecified skydiving incident.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and authorities didn't have many additional details to release as of Sunday afternoon.