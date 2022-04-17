SLED arson agents join investigation of South Carolina house fire

One person was found dead in the remains of a burned home. Now multiple agencies are looking into the case.

RICHBURG, S.C. — Local and state investigators are on the scene of an overnight house fire in Chester County where one person was found dead.

The fire on Greene Drive was reported around 10 p.m. to Richburg Fire-Rescue where crews found a home already engulfed in flames with reports of someone trapped inside. A person was ultimately found dead inside.

The fire itself was extinguished by the morning but the process was also hindered by a downed and energized powerline that restricted firefighter access to some parts of the home until the power company could arrive.

Richburg Fire-Rescue said two other homes were also damaged from the intense heat and flames from the fire.

"This is a small community and we have known many of our residents for most of our lives," the department said in a statement. "Our prayers are with everyone involved and hearts are broken for the family!"

Authorities haven't suggested whether the fire was considered suspicious in nature. Currently, the sheriff's office, coroner's office, and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arson agents are looking into the fire.