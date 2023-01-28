There were two passengers aboard who were both not seriously injured following the crash.

CALHOUN, Ga. — A small single-engine plane with two passengers crashed and caught fire after its engine failed shortly after takeoff in Calhoun early Saturday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration reported.

The two passengers were both not seriously injured after the crash. Both pilots crawled out of the cockpit, while one was taken to the hospital complaining of lower back pain, officials said.

Calhoun airport officials said that the single-engine Mooney M20C's engine failed around 1 p.m. at Tom B. David Airport in Gordon County shortly after takeoff. After the engine failure, the pilots were able to quickly guide the plane back to the runway where they landed with very little pavement left.

The plane quickly skidded off the runway and over an embankment, according to officials. After the pilots escaped, the plane caught fire and burned "substantially," before it was put out by the Calhoun Fire Department.

The FAA said it will conduct a full investigation into how the plane caught fire. The runway to the airport is now back open.

