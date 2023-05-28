The leader of the ride shared what Memorial Day weekend means to people who have sacrificed their lives for America.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Hundreds of motorcyclists stood by and waited for the Smoky Mountain Thunder Memorial Ride to begin despite the weather conditions Sunday morning.

One motorcycle after another drove by with loud exhaust sounds as bystanders took pictures and videos. Flags, flowers, military boots and a military helmet dressed the atmosphere to honor the lives that were lost in the army.

Ron Giddis, founder and coordinator for Smoky Mountain Thunder, said this is the 23rd year that the ride paid tribute to veterans who fought and died protecting the land. This was a 65-mile ride to the Veteran's Overlook on Clinch Mountain.

"I'm a Vietnam veteran, served in Vietnam in '68 and '69. So I've seen some," Giddis said. "A lot of people have fought and died protecting this land and making it strong, free. And still the greatest country on the planet to live in. And so it's important to remember them, to make sure that their sacrifice is never in vain or forgotten."

Giddis' cousin was one of the people who were killed in battle.

His cousin was in Vietnam for about two weeks, Giddis said. During an ambush, he lost his life and Giddis requested to be his military escort to bring him home.

That was one of the hardest things Giddis had to do as he remembered how they used to go fishing together when they were children.

"To bring him home and have to bury him," he said. "Memorial weekend is very important to folks who have experienced that kind of sacrifice."

Even when veterans return home from the battle, they can have a hard because it is not an experience that they can share, according to Giddis. Sometimes, the one thing that is hard to digest is when he sees people not appreciating the life they have.

"When you see folks go about their life and take things for granted.," Giddis said. "It's hurtful to those who have fought so hard to give those people, the folks, those things in this country."

Being a veteran in the army is an experience that can change a person. Giddis prefers to leave the past in the past and it's not easy for him when he has to recall what happened.

That is why he said many veterans don't want to share what happened in the battle. When Giddis was asked in which ways Vietnam may have altered his personality, the response wasn't easy.

"Oh, gosh, I can't really put my finger on one thing other than I think it made me very strong," Giddis said. "When talking about it, you'll hear cracks in my voice. And it's difficult sometimes to get through because that's when I'm remembering. And I see it in the crowd, to watch people as they stand there when wiping tears from their face as they remember."

The end of the ride at Veteran's Overlook included patriotic music, the placing of the wreath and a 21-gun salute followed by taps. As a non-profit, the Smoky Mountain Thunder does not make money off of donations. People who help are volunteers and expenses are paid from selling t-shirts, patches and sponsorships for the following event next year.

When someone decides to go into the army, Giddis said commitment is one of the biggest challenges. His advice is to give 100% of commitment to whatever one chooses to do.

And as for his life today, while he may not be serving in the army he still finds ways to give back.