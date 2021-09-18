Car leaves road, flips several times and barely misses South Carolina home

Only one minor injury was reported from the ordeal.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — Two feet were all that separated a backroad car crash from becoming a disaster on Sunday morning in Charleston County.

The Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District shared a photo on Saturday showing the aftermath of the rollover accident, which happened on Halfway Creek Road near United Drive.

Crews arrived around 3 a.m. to find a vehicle that had rolled several times after leaving the roadway but somehow stopped before slamming directly into the home.

In fact, the fire district reports it only missed the home by two feet. And the photo appears to reinforce their words. it shows a car laying on its side with the headlights still on. It's sitting directly in front of a window in the house - close enough that someone inside could likely reach out and touch the car.

Despite a rough ride, the department only reported one person being taken to the hospital with a minor injury.