South Carolina deputy, another driver injured in 2 vehicle crash

MARION COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina sheriff said on Thanksgiving Day that he and his department are giving thanks following a crash that involved one of his deputies.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday that a deputy was on the way to assist another deputy when the crash occurred.
The sheriff's office said both the deputy and the other driver were taken to a hospital for treatment. And while the announcement doesn't suggest the significance of the injuries incurred by either party, the sheriff does take a moment to acknowledge a reason to be hopeful in the deputy's case.
"We give thanks today for the protection over our deputy," the statement said.
In the meantime, the South Carolina Department of Transportation is handling the investigation of this crash. At this moment, there are no additional details regarding specifically how it occurred.