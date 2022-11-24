South Carolina deputy, another driver injured in 2 vehicle crash

The department took a moment on Thursday to give thanks for the protection of their deputy after the incident.

MARION COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina sheriff said on Thanksgiving Day that he and his department are giving thanks following a crash that involved one of his deputies.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday that a deputy was on the way to assist another deputy when the crash occurred.

The sheriff's office said both the deputy and the other driver were taken to a hospital for treatment. And while the announcement doesn't suggest the significance of the injuries incurred by either party, the sheriff does take a moment to acknowledge a reason to be hopeful in the deputy's case.

"We give thanks today for the protection over our deputy," the statement said.