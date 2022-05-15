South Carolina sheriff investigating fire that killed 1.2 million bees

The sheriff is asking anyone with information about the fire to call his office.

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina sheriff's office is publically asking anyone with details to come forward following a fire that turned out to be highly deadly for one of nature's most important - and imperiled - creatures.

Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson announced that a fire that occurred on April 24 in Hartsville had led to the death of roughly 1.2 million bees. The fire was reported in the 2500 block of North Center Road in a pole barn. Sheriff Hudson said that the barn contained 24 beehives.