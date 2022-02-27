South Carolina firefighters rescue dogs from burning home

The cause of the fire is still under investigation

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in Berkeley County say their crews were able to safely remove two animals from a mobile home on Saturday despite fire ripping through it.

The North Berkeley Fire District responded to a fire with possible entrapment just before noon in the 100 block of Freddie Lou Drive. The department said the fire was already burning heavily in one corner of the home when the crews first arrived.

Fortunately, the crews were able to make an interior attack on the fire and, soon, firefighters were able to grab two dogs in the process. The update from North Berkeley Fire makes no mention of any other people or animals in the home but did say the dogs in question were "alive and well."