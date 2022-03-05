South Carolina pier nears re-opening date 5 years after Hurricane Matthew damage

The pier was first built in 1953 and has been rebuilt three times since from storm damage, including after Hurricane Hugo in 1989.

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. — A South Carolina pier is on track to be reopened later this year after being damaged by Hurricane Matthew more than five years ago.

Surfside Beach is using federal disaster aid to pay for $15 million of repairs to its pier and renovating nearby buildings, The Sun News of Myrtle Beach reports.

About half the 800-foot (250-meter) long pier was washed away when Hurricane Matthew brushed by the area in 2016.

The pier was first built in 1953 and has been rebuilt three times since from storm damage, including after Hurricane Hugo in 1989.