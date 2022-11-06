Police say missing SC teen with medical issue found safe

Authorities said the teen went missing on Friday around 2 p.m. in the Longs community of Horry County. She was found on Sunday morning.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina police department confirms that a teen girl who has been missing since Friday was found safe.

The Horry County Police Department said the teen hadn't been seen since around 2 p.m. that day at her home in the Longs community.

Investigators initially listed the teen as endangered due to an unspecified medical condition. Horry County authorities later confirmed on Sunday that she had been found safe as of roughly 11 a.m. that day.