South Carolina police investigating 5 children found unresponsive in car

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Five previously unconscious children are now at the center of a North Charleston Police investigation that unfolded in a strip mall parking lot on Thursday.
Harve Jacobs with the North Charleston Police Department said the children were discovered around 11:30 a.m. when officers were called to 2000 McMillan Avenue. Officers arrived to find all five "unresponsive" in a vehicle at the location.
The children were rushed to an area hospital for treatment and all five are said to now be stable though a specific medical condition was not provided.
"Our detectives are working to determine what led to the juveniles being unresponsive," Jacobs said.
No charges have been announced regarding the investigation so far.