South Carolina police investigating 5 children found unresponsive in car

Authorities would not elaborate on how the children became unconscious and made no mention of charges related to the investigation so far.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Five previously unconscious children are now at the center of a North Charleston Police investigation that unfolded in a strip mall parking lot on Thursday.

Harve Jacobs with the North Charleston Police Department said the children were discovered around 11:30 a.m. when officers were called to 2000 McMillan Avenue. Officers arrived to find all five "unresponsive" in a vehicle at the location.

The children were rushed to an area hospital for treatment and all five are said to now be stable though a specific medical condition was not provided.

"Our detectives are working to determine what led to the juveniles being unresponsive," Jacobs said.