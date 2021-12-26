x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Regional

South Carolina prison has to pay $920,000 water, sewer bill to small town

Corrections Director Bryan Stirling asked a state authority to pressure legislators to do something to prevent another town from taking advantage of the state.
Credit: Darrell Young - stock.adobe.com
A water meter cover, allowing access to the cutoff valve and water meter for controlling the water feed into a home, and billing for services.

RIDGELAND, S.C. — A South Carolina town is being paid nearly $920,000 by the South Carolina prison system to end a four-year dispute over a facility’s water and sewer bill.

The dispute started in 2017 when Ridgeland raised water rates by 400% and sewer rates by 300% for the Ridgeland Correctional Institution. 

The Post and Courier reports Corrections Director Bryan Stirling told the State Fiscal Accountability Authority earlier this month that he didn’t want to pay the bill, but he felt he had no choice. 

Stirling asked the authority to put pressure on legislators to do something to prevent another town from taking advantage of the state. Ridgeland Town administrator Dennis Averkin declined to comment, citing pending litigation.

Related Articles

In Other News

Tunnels to Towers pays off mortgages for first responder families