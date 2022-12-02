Driver dies after rear-ending South Carolina school bus; 5 students hospitalized

The Georgetown County School District bus was heading to Ripley's Aquarium in Myrtle Beach when it was hit, authorities said.

GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Multiple students have been taken to a South Carolina hospital for evaluation following a crash that involved their school bus and killed another driver on Friday morning.

The Georgetown County School District confirmed later in the day that a school bus carrying 23 students and four staff members from Sampit Elementary School was rear-ended by another vehicle while stopped at a railroad crossing on Highway 521.

Authorities said the crash led to five students being taken to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital. The rest of the students were taken back to Sampit Elementary School where they were reunited with their parents, the school district said.

The bus driver and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to Conway Medical Center. The driver of the other vehicle, identified only as a 58-year-old Moncks Corner man, died of his injuries. Authorities haven't provided any specifics regarding the injuries of others involved in the crash.

According to the school district, the kids were on their way to Ripley's Aquarium in Myrtle Beach when the crash occurred.