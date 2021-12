The town's Facebook page posts it's come a long way since then and it can't wait to see what the future holds.

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — The South Carolina town of Summerville is 174 years old.

News outlets report that the town known as “The Flower Town in the Pines” celebrated its birthday on Friday at the Old Town Hall.

The town was established in 1847 to help protect its trees from being cut down as railroads connected more communities across the United States, but required more land for tracks.