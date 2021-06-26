Police identify 8 dead in Surfside condo collapse

The death toll was raised to 5 on Saturday.

SURFSIDE, Fla. — South Florida police have identified eight of the nine people who were killed during the partial collapse of a Surfside condo.

Miami-Dade Police say the people include:

Stacie Dawn Fang - 54 years old

Antonio Lozano - 83 years old

Gladys Lozano - 79 years old

Manuel LaFont - 54 years old

Leon Oliwkowicz - 80 years old

Luis Bermudez - 26 years old

Anna Ortiz - 46 years old

Christina Beatriz Elvira - 74 years old

Families of those still missing visited the scene of the condo building Sunday as rescuers kept digging through the mound of rubble and clinging to hope that someone could yet be alive somewhere under the broken concrete and twisted metal.

The death toll rose by just four people, to a total of nine confirmed dead. But after almost four full days of search-and-rescue efforts, more than 150 additional people were still missing in Surfside. No one has been pulled alive from the pile since Thursday, hours after the collapse.

#UPDATE 29: We have identified four additional victims that sadly and unexpectedly lost their lives in the tragic Surfside building collapse. Please keep their families and loved ones in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/MKKgXymIuM — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) June 28, 2021