Police identify 8 dead in Surfside condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. — South Florida police have identified eight of the nine people who were killed during the partial collapse of a Surfside condo.
Miami-Dade Police say the people include:
- Stacie Dawn Fang - 54 years old
- Antonio Lozano - 83 years old
- Gladys Lozano - 79 years old
- Manuel LaFont - 54 years old
- Leon Oliwkowicz - 80 years old
- Luis Bermudez - 26 years old
- Anna Ortiz - 46 years old
- Christina Beatriz Elvira - 74 years old
Families of those still missing visited the scene of the condo building Sunday as rescuers kept digging through the mound of rubble and clinging to hope that someone could yet be alive somewhere under the broken concrete and twisted metal.
The death toll rose by just four people, to a total of nine confirmed dead. But after almost four full days of search-and-rescue efforts, more than 150 additional people were still missing in Surfside. No one has been pulled alive from the pile since Thursday, hours after the collapse.
- 'Deep fire' slowing rescue effort at collapsed Surfside condo
- Concrete cracking, 'major' structural damage reported at Surfside condo in 2018
