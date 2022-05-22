Swimmer drowns at popular waterfall in North Carolina

The Linville Volunteer Fire Department said it received a call late Friday morning about a missing swimmer at Elk River Falls. WJHL-TV in Johnson City, Tennessee reported that the victim was 53-year-old Philip D. Williams.

Elk River Falls, in the Pisgah National Forest, has been the scene of multiple drownings in recent years. During the rescue and recovery efforts Friday, a diver with the fire department suffered a medical emergency and was taken by helicopter to the hospital.