Have you seen him? Teen reported missing in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster authorities are searching for a teen who went missing overnight.

The Lancaster Police Department announced on Saturday that it was searching for 16-year-old De'Nyis Brown. Police said Brown was last seen wearing a burgundy hoodie and black sneakers. Brown has brown hair and brown eyes. 

He went missing from North Hughes Street between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Anyone who knows where Brown is or has seen him since he disappeared is urged to call 911 or the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-3313.

