Have you seen him? Teen reported missing in Lancaster

Anyone who knows where Brown is or has seen him since he disappeared is urged to call 911 or the Lancaster Police Department.

LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster authorities are searching for a teen who went missing overnight.

The Lancaster Police Department announced on Saturday that it was searching for 16-year-old De'Nyis Brown. Police said Brown was last seen wearing a burgundy hoodie and black sneakers. Brown has brown hair and brown eyes.

He went missing from North Hughes Street between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m.