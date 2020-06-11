Men banned from Yellowstone for cooking chickens in hot spring

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — Cooking chickens in a Yellowstone hot spring has landed three people in hot water.
Yellowstone National Park officials say a park ranger found two whole chickens in a burlap sack in a hot spring.
Court documents show that Eric Roberts, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Dallas Roberts, of West Valley City, Utah, were ordered to serve two days in jail and pay $540 in fines and fees for the Aug. 7, incident.
Eric Romriell, of Idaho Falls, paid $1,250 in fines and fees.
They're banned from Yellowstone for two years.
Reached Thursday, Eric Roberts offered an explanation: “Make dinner,” he said.