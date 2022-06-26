Three teens killed in Aiken County shooting identified

While the sheriff's office is still in the early stages of the investigation, investigators are urging the community to assist.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — Three teens killed in a Sunday afternoon shooting in Aiken County have been identified and investigators continue searching for the people responsible.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 200 block of Wadley Drive around 1:30 p.m. to reports of shots fired.

They arrived to find three victims in the front yard of a home, each with gunshot wounds. Two died at the scene and a third died after being taken to Augusta University Medical Center.

The Aiken County Coroner's Office has since identified the victims as 17-year-old Willie L. Garrett IV and 16-year-old Ivan Perry, both of whom died at the scene, and 16-year-old Cameron Carroll who died at the hospital.

Autopsies are scheduled for Wednesday in Newberry County.

According to the sheriff's office, citing witnesses, the victims were in an argument with three male suspects who drove away in a black Hyundai Elantra or Sonata after the shooting. The car was last seen turning onto Edgefield Highway.

While the sheriff's office is still in the early stages of the investigation, investigators are urging the community to assist. However, they also suggest that the suspects in this shooting should be considered "armed and dangerous."