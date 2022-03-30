Timeline: What we know about Cassie Carli's disappearance

The 37-year-old Florida mother was on her way to pick up her daughter before she was last seen.

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. — Law enforcement is still searching for a Florida Panhandle mother who went missing after heading out to pick up her young daughter from the child's father, Marcus Spanevelo.

According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Cassie Carli was last seen on March 27 near Navarre Beach in Pensacola Beach. Days later, law enforcement says Carli's 4-year-old daughter, Saylor, was found safe with Spanevelo in Birmingham, Alabama.

Not much else has been released by authorities who are piecing together all the available information.

Here's what we know so far:

March 27: In an interview with NBC News, Carli's sister Raeann said Carli and Spanevelo made a last-minute change to the location where they'd exchange their daughter. The two had decided on Navarre Beach near where Carli had been staying with her dad.

When Carli's father woke up later that night, he told Raeann neither Carli nor Saylor came home.

March 28: Carli's father reported her missing, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said in a pres conference.

March 29: Johnson says deputies discovered Carli's car outside a restaurant in Navarre Beach. Her purse, which contained all of her belongings, was found inside.

Later that day, the sheriff's office makes a post on social media, asking for the public's help in locating Casi.

March 30: Santa Rose County deputies make the trip up to Birmingham to speak with Spanevelo. Johnson said that when deputies arrived Saylor was home with him.

Child protective services in Alabama checks on Saylor, and Spanevelo is interviewed by authorities.

April 2: Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and Tennessee Highway Patrol arrest Spanevelo in Lebanon, Tenn. in connection to a Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes warrant. He's charged with tampering with evidence, giving false information concerning a missing persons investigation and destruction of evidence, the sheriff's office says.

Law enforcement executes a search warrant in Alabama and finds the body of Carli in a shallow grave inside of a barn, Johnson says. The St. Clair County Coroner's Office said the barn was located in Springville, Alabama.

April 3: The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office holds a press conference to deliver the update on the discovery of Carli's body.

Her remains were sent to a forensic lab in Huntsville, Alabama, for an official autopsy. And law enforcement officials said her daughter, Saylor, is safe with family.

The Pensacola News Journal reports interest in the case has been so high that local residents are getting involved in the search for Carli.