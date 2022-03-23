2 tornadoes confirmed in Upstate SC during Wednesday's storms

The strongest of the two tornadoes reached EF-2 strength at its peak while the other remained at EF-0.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — The National Weather Service has confirmed two separate tornadoes that touched down in a South Carolina county during a recent round of storms.

According to the weather office in Greenville, the first of the two tornadoes in Pickens County made landfall around 8:52 p.m. The agency reported that the twister began on Duncan Road toppling multiple trees, including one on a mobile home.

The tornado then traveled to the northeast and knocked down more trees near Rolling Hills and Mile Creek roads. The storm reportedly knocked down hundreds of trees in the area - some of them extremely thick.

The storm was able to intensify to a strength of EF-2, with winds between 111 and 135 mph, as it moved toward Windmont Road where it caused the most significant damage. This included major damage to a home. It continued on its path toward Crystal Lane, Reece Mill Road, and Lost Valley Road, splitting a mobile home in two and rolling it off the foundation.

The tornado weakened to an EF-1 in strength as it approached Nine Times and Meece Mill roads but still uprooted many trees in the area. By the end of its roughly six-mile path, the tornado was still causing damage characteristic of an EF-0 tornado near Gravely Road before dissipating around 9:06 p.m.

In all, this tornado had only been on the ground for about 14 minutes.