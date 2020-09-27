FHP: Florida woman stabs boyfriend, then is hit by truck and dies

The woman reportedly broke a bottle and hit the man as they were on the shoulder on I-4.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida authorities say a woman stabbed her boyfriend on an interstate highway, and then was killed when she ran in front of a tractor-trailer truck.

The death happened early Saturday.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office reports the 30-year-old woman and her 27-year-old boyfriend got into an argument and pulled over along Interstate 4.

The Orlando Sentinel reports the woman broke a bottle and struck the man as they were on the shoulder of the highway. The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman then ran into the path of a truck.

The newspaper said the man was taken to a local hospital, but his condition is still unknown.

