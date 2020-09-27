FHP: Florida woman stabs boyfriend, then is hit by truck and dies

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida authorities say a woman stabbed her boyfriend on an interstate highway, and then was killed when she ran in front of a tractor-trailer truck.
The death happened early Saturday.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office reports the 30-year-old woman and her 27-year-old boyfriend got into an argument and pulled over along Interstate 4.
The Orlando Sentinel reports the woman broke a bottle and struck the man as they were on the shoulder of the highway. The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman then ran into the path of a truck.
The newspaper said the man was taken to a local hospital, but his condition is still unknown.
- President Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to fill Supreme Court seat
- Dallas Stars force Game 6, defeating the Bolts in double overtime
- Bucs announce plan to welcome back fans for home games
- Gov. DeSantis lifts state-level restaurant capacity restrictions, allows Florida to move to Phase 3 of reopening
- Hurricane season has suddenly gone on 'nap' mode. Here's likely why
- Results of climate change: Warmer world, stronger storms
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter