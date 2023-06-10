The deputy was revered at the sheriff's office for his passion for working as a law enforcement officer. He leaves behind a wife and a 5-year-old child.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee honored and remembered the life and legacy of fallen Deputy Tucker Blakely during a memorial service on Friday.

The day of remembrance began at 8 a.m. as people lined the procession route and hundreds of officers from agencies across East Tennessee drove to Clear Springs Baptist Church along Emory Road.

A celebration of life was held for Blakely on Friday, Oct. 6, at Clear Springs Baptist Church. Doors opened at 10 a.m. for people to pay respects to Blakely as he lied in repose, and officers conducted a "Sea of Blue" at 11:00 a.m. by turning on their cruisers' lights.

The celebration of life began at 2 p.m. You can watch the full stream from that ceremony below or at this link.

Starting on Wednesday, the Knox County Sheriff's Office said people could pay their respects to Blakely by visiting his patrol car. The cruiser will be in the grassy area across from the City County Building at 400 Main Street beginning at 2 p.m and lasting until 8 p.m. Thursday.

"It just means a lot getting to see this and all the flowers and the notes and the flag. It's just, it's a great showing of respect and love for him," said Lydia Stewart, a deputy.

Law enforcement - both past and present - all stopped by to show their support.

"We built a flag — red, white and blue flag — with a laser engraved picture of the officer, his badge, his name, and the end of watch on it," Chris Olson said. "It doesn't matter how you lose them. It's always hurtful. It's always painful. Because it's our family, brothers and sisters."

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs also visited the cruiser Wednesday to pay tribute.

"I think it's very important to do things like this, you know, because all of us as a community feel the loss. Also, to let Officer Blakely's family understand that we all are thinking about them. They're all praying for them," Jacobs said.

Blakely was responding to a domestic situation at a house in West Knox County when he was shot Sunday night. He died at the University of Tennessee Medical Center on Monday.

Since Blakely's death, KCSO has mentioned that community support is needed now more than ever.

"We often attempt to help our community understand the risks that our heroes in blue take on each and every day for the citizens and visitors of Knox County. And no matter the circumstances or the danger involved, they never fail to rise to the occasion and deliver their best to those in need," KCSO said.

Governor Bill Lee has also expressed his gratitude towards Deputy Blakely's sacrifice to Tennessee.

"Every day, our men and women of law enforcement walk the thin line between order and chaos to keep Tennesseans safe," Lee said. "Deputy Blakely made the ultimate sacrifice, and we can never fully express our deep gratitude. The grief and suffering his family will carry forever is not lost on us. Maria and I ask Tennesseans to join us in prayer for the Blakely family."

The governor's office said flags over the Tennessee State Capitol will fly at half-staff on Friday, Oct. 6 in his memory.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was asked to investigate the shooting at the request of District Attorney General Charme Allen. The agency is working to determine the series of events that led to the shooting.