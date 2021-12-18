Tunnels to Towers pays off mortgages for first responder families

The foundation paid off mortgages for the families of Gordon William Best and James Giery. It also purchased a home for the family of Jonathan David Price.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation says it paid off mortgages for the families of North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Sgt. Gordon William Best and retired New York City Police Det. James Giery. It also purchased a mortgage-free home for the family of Marion County deputy Jonathan Price.