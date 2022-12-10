Twins win $1.5 million defamation lawsuit against South Carolina university

Test proctors believed their similar answers were the result of cheating. The sisters claim they were the result of their similarities as twins.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Twin sisters who attended the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and were accused of cheating have won a major lawsuit against the establishment.

CBS News reports that Kayla and Killie Bingham were accused of academic dishonesty in 2016 after performing very similarly on medical school exams. CBS said the school's honor council alleged the two were signaling each other and that this explained how they had identical answers on 296 of 307 questions that included 54 wrong answers.

However, the sisters countered that they had exhibited similar performance on tests and even in sports for many years and, according to CBS News, based their case on compelling evidence that this isn't altogether uncommon among identical twins due to their genetic profiles being so similar.

The Binghams said in their suit that they experienced panic attacks and post-traumatic stress disorder after the allegations were lodged against them. They also said the accusation hindered their relationships with those who they worked alongside during their time at MUSC and harmed their future plans to become doctors.