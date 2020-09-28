Universal officially announces Jurassic World 'VelociCoaster' to open in summer 2021

The theme park said the new launch coaster will be Florida's fastest and tallest.

ORLANDO, Fla. — After months of speculation and social media sleuths trying to decipher what ride Universal was building behind the walls at Jurassic Park, the theme park on Monday finally made the official announcement.

The Jurassic World VelociCoaster will open in summer 2021.

Universal said the ride will be Florida's fastest and tallest launch coaster. And, it'll be the first coaster based on the Jurassic World franchise.

The coaster is themed after the films' iconic velociraptor pack – Blue, Delta, Echo and Charlie – and sends riders on a high-speed chase alongside the prehistoric predators along more than 4,700 feet of track. There are two launches with the fastest reaching 70 mph in 2.4 seconds, according to Universal.

Here's what else riders will experience:

360-degree barrel roll above the Islands of Adventure lagoon

A zero-gravity inverted stall sending riders upside down across 100 feet of track

Go airborne during the "Top Hat," which shoots riders 155 feet in the air and then immediately into an 80-degree drop – the park's steepest drop yet

Get 12 seconds of airtime throughout the entire ride

Universal said the coaster will have an original story that "expands upon the thrills, dinosaurs and environment fans have seen on the big screen." That includes cameos by the original characters: Chris Pratt as Owen Grady, Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing and BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu.

