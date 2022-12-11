Deputies said the shooting happened after an argument between the woman and her 75-year-old mother Sunday.

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — A woman is facing assault charges after shooting her mother in Orange County.

Paula Lee Decoteau, 51, was arrested Sunday.

Deputies responded to Spruce Pine Trail around 12 a.m. to find Cheryl Garner Medlin, 75, suffering from a gunshot wound to the forehead.

She was taken to the hospital.

Two other people, who were in the house during the shooting, said they overheard an argument between Decoteau and Medlin before a shot was fired.

After the gunshot, they said Decoteau went into the room where they were, took their phones, and did not let them leave the room. After about 15-30 minutes, they said she allowed them to leave and call 911. One of the two was able to secure the gun used in the shooting, until deputies arrived.

Decoteau then kicked a deputy in the chest as she was being arrested.

Decoteau is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault on a government official, and two counts of second-degree kidnapping. Her bond is set for $500,000.

