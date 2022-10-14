ATHENS, Ga. — A woman was killed in a hit-and-run on Thursday, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
The department said the incident happened at Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court around 9:34 p.m.
Investigators said a woman was walking on the road north along Cedar Shoals Drive when she was hit by a 2015 Chevrolet Impala going the same direction. The driver did not stay at the scene, and police said 34-year-old Carly Johnson from Lawrenceville "died at the scene."
Anyone with information about this fatal hit-and-run is asked to contact Senior Police Officer Lewis at 762-400-7169 or via email at joey.lewis@accgov.com.