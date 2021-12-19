Official: Worker's body found after fire at QVC facility

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that 21-year-old Kevon Ricks has been identified as the worker who died.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Authorities say they have found the body of a man who was working at a distribution center in North Carolina for the QVC home-shopping television network when a massive fire erupted at the facility.

Edgecombe County Manager Eric Evans said authorities found the man’s body on Sunday morning at the facility near Rocky Mount.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that 21-year-old Kevon Ricks has been identified as the worker who died.