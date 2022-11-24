The wreck happened early Thanksgiving morning near the Bass Road exit.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Three people died in a wrong-way crash in Macon early Thanksgiving morning.

Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says it happened on I-75 south near the Bass Road exit just before 5 a.m.

Jones says a 27-year-old man driving a Chevy Tahoe died at a hospital after crashing into a Toyota Camry.

He says the driver of the Tahoe was drunk.

27-year-old Nomari Waite and 5-year-old Carmyn Anderson, who were in the Camry died in the wreck, and 26-year-old Marcellas Coppage, who was also in the car, is in critical condition.

Jones says Waite and Coppage were a couple on their way back to Florida from Atlanta after picking up Coppage's daughter Carmyn.

They were planning to spend Thanksgiving together.

Jones says he believes the family in the Camry is from the Jacksonville, Florida area.