A paper mill in the Upstate is releasing an unpleasant odor. And neighbors say relief just isn't coming soon enough.

CATAWBA, S.C. — A paper mill is causing an uproar among nearby residents in York County.

The New-Indy Paper Mill has been under scrutiny after thousands of people complained about a foul odor coming from the plant. On Friday, Congressman Ralph Norman and State Senator Michael Johnson toured the massive plant in Catawba.

The Company is now under federal and state orders to lower its hydrogen sulfide emissions to eliminate the odor. Senator Johnson was one of two state senators who proposed a budget proviso to prevent the mill from boosting emissions. But he claims the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and the mill have failed to put the health of local communities first.

In July, Johnson sent a letter to New-Indy's chief operating officer criticizing the company's response to cleaning up emissions. But Rep. Norman said he feels the company will finally follow through with making changes.