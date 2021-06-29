Snake on the loose! A venom-spitting zebra cobra is missing in an NC neighborhood

Police are warning residents about a venomous cobra snake on the loose in a neighborhood.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police are warning residents about a venomous snake on the loose in a neighborhood, WNCN reports.

Police sent the warning out Tuesday morning. They said a zebra cobra, a snake that spits venom, was spotted on the porch of a home on Sandringham Drive Monday evening.

An animal control officer was sent to the home, but the snake wasn't found.

Police said the snake belongs to someone who lives in the neighborhood.

As of Tuesday morning, the snake is still on the loose and could spit venom and bite if cornered.

According to WNCN, Herpetologist Bryan Stuart with the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences said the snake would likely stay within a half-mile of the home it escaped from, but it’s still almost unlikely it’ll be found.

The station reported the zebra cobra snake is not native to North Carolina or even the United States.

Stuart said it’s unlikely the snake would encounter anyone. However, if you do come across one, keep your distance.

“Most snakes including that zebra cobra are going to want to flee, get away from a person. They would only stand their ground and strike or so forth if cornered,” he said.

Police didn't say if it's legal or not to own the venomous snake.

North Carolina state law G.S. 14-417 states that:

"It shall be unlawful for any person to own, possess, use, transport, or traffic in any venomous reptile that is not housed in a sturdy and secure enclosure. Enclosures shall be designed to be escape-proof, bite-proof, and have an operable lock."

It's unclear if the owner will face charges.