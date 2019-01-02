COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Housing Authority board of commissioners held a special-called meeting on Thursday to address the issues facing Allen Benedict Court.

They spoke publicly for about 40 minutes before going into a private executive session to address legal issues.

During the time commissioners were behind closed doors, several residents spoke to News 19, expressing their support for executive director Gilbert Walker. Columbia City Councilman Moe Baddourah, who was in attendance, believes Walker should resign.

"Mr. Walker is the best director we've had," says Minnie Webb, resident of the Cecil Saxon homes and former resident of Gonzales Gardens. "He has an open door policy. So, there's no reason for anyone to say anything other than good things about him."

"He's going to stay here and I think we have a lot of people that's gonna back him up, as far as what he's doing for the community," says Wanda Cannon, Rosewood Hills resident and president of residents for the CHA Executive Council. "We have a lot of things we go to basketball games, football games with Benedict College."

While some showed support, others believe more should be done.

"Some of the problems that we've experienced could have been handled a little bit swiftly, but I can see us going to the way of Allen Benedict Court if we're not diligent in our response to things that need to be done," says Geneva Dean, who lives in Arrington Manor and is the presidents of their tenants association. "I've asked several times to be moved to a different apartment because things are so bad there. I'm not used to bad, but I've adjusted. That's a problem."

Arrington Manor opened under the Columbia Housing Authority in 1981 specifically for elderly and handicapped residents.

While people who lived in Allen Benedict Court were in attendance at Thursday's meeting, they did not feel comfortable speaking out about their experiences.

The commission members and Walker declined to comment.