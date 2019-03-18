COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many restaurants in the area including Cantina 76 at the corner of Lady and Main are preparing for the mad dash of hungry customers coming to Columbia for this weeks festivities.

"This will be one of our biggest weekends potentially that we've ever had says Ansley Bolin, general manager of Cantina 76 on Main Street.

Bolin explains that the restaurant is anticipating large crowds so the team is trying to prepare as well as they can.

Bolin says, "So for our staff we're going to be all hands on deck all week. We're ordering extra of our drink specials our highest sellers. We've kind of made a joke that we're going to have a mountain of beer in our storage hallway."

The restaurant is creating a special drink for the occasion called the Alley-Oop. It's a special margarita for march madness mixed with corona and poured in pint glass served with a salted rim and line.

Up the street, the tea at the Grand says they've been planing for about three months of things they're going to do.

David Keller, director of operations for the Grand on Main Street says, "Were expecting this to be above and beyond anything we've ever seen before. Let's say we order x amount of beer for a normal week we've tripled that for this week. We're also going to have a backup supply in storage to use just in case we need too."

Like Cantina 76, they restuarant/bowling alley has a special item on menu for the big eventr. "The big thing over here at the Grand is the Big L. The Big Lebowski is this huge burger you get with a side of fries and there's a big steak in middle of it" says Keller.

Right across the street is the Top Golf Swing Suite. Keller's says the relatively new location will be getting in on the March Madness action with drinks specials and operating hours going till midnight.