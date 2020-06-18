Retired Virginia Beach police officer dies after trying to free sea turtle from rope off Oceanfront

Bill Jenkins was running a charter boat when he saw the turtle in trouble in the water. Jenkins served with the Virginia Beach Police Department from 2002 to 2011.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A retired police officer died Thursday after he jumped into the water to save a sea turtle that was entangled in a rope off the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Bill Jenkins, who was operating his charter boat, served with the Virginia Beach Police Department from 2002 to 2011. Officers received word that someone may have been drowning in the ocean around 12:20 p.m. Thursday. The person was about two miles from shore.

Jenkins was running a fishing charter called Legacy Charters and jumped into the water to try and free a sea turtle that was caught in a rope.

Jenkins began to struggle, and people on the boat dialed 911 and jumped into the water to help him.

Officers with the Virginia Beach Police Department Marine Patrol pulled Jenkins from the water and began CPR. Bruce Nedelka, a spokesman for Virginia Beach EMS, said Jenkins had gone into cardiac arrest.

He died at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital. He was 53 years old.

Among his surviving family members are his wife, sons, and stepchildren.

Lionel Phelps said he’s known Jenkins for about six years.

"Heartbroken doesn’t even cover it, man. He was absolutely an amazing person. Such a tragic loss and he will be missed," said Phelps. “All around great guy. He’s one of those people you meet and you never forget you know.”

John Askew said he’s known Jenkins for about the same amount of time.

“Never had a bad word to say about anybody. Well respected in the community," said Askew. “What he did yesterday, diving in to save a turtle with netting around it… that was Bill. He was always there to help.”

Friends said his latest business venture was opening Captain's Choice Seafood.