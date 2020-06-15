Reward increased to $25,000 to find missing Fort Hood soldier

In addition to the reward increase, Army CID said they have no credible evidence that missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen was sexually assaulted.

FORT HOOD, Texas — The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command increased the reward for information leading to the whereabouts of missing Fort Hood Pfc. Vanessa Guillen to $25,000 from $15,000 on Monday.

Guillen, 20, was last seen April 22 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of her Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters, 3rd Cavalry Regiment.

Her car keys, barracks room key, identification card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day.

She was last seen in the parking lot wearing a black t-shirt and purple fitness-type pants.

CID said they have no credible information or report that Guillen was sexually assaulted, which is a claim her family members have made.

"We have no credible information or reports that Vanessa was sexually assaulted. Additionally, we are not aware of any report of sexual harassment by Pfc. Guillen or any other Soldier on her behalf," Chief of Public Affairs Chris Grey said. "However, we are looking at all possibilities and have not ruled anything in or out."

Are investigators looking at any surveillance video? That is part of the ongoing investigation.

CID also said they don't have information that it is related to the disappearance of PV2 Gregory Wedel-Morales, who was last seen on the night of Aug. 19, 2019 while driving his car in Killeen.

When asked if Morales was still considered AWOL, Grey said that there is an open investigation to determine his whereabouts and a release will be coming soon.

Both of these allegations have been widely circulated via the media and on social media, according to CID.

“We are completely committed to finding Vanessa and aggressively going after every single piece of credible information and every lead in this investigation,” Grey said. “We will not stop until we find Vanessa.”

Grey said CID has interviewed more than 150 people and is working closely with Belton police, the FBI and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

“We have also partnered with Texas EquuSearch and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to tap into their resources as well," Grey said. "We have participated in ground and air searches on Fort Hood and throughout the Central Texas region.”