Car recovered, 15-year-old girl still missing, police say

FRANKLIN, Ga. — The Franklin Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a 15-year-old girl who ran away and has not been seen since Friday. 

Rhymedie Mayes left home Friday afternoon in a maroon Ford Edge that was reported stolen by her mother. It was recovered at LaGrange Mall on Saturday. 

On Sunday, at around 9 a.m., she attempted to use the ATM inside CVS on Hogansville Road, police said.

Mayes is 5-foot-4, 115 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray pullover, black leggings and black and  white Nike tennis shoes. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police. 

Credit: Franklin Police Department
