COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Voter Registration and Elections office is prepared to use the new ExpressVote voting machines during the upcoming election.

The new machines are paper based and also record electronically.

The goal is to create a paper trail for elections.

In the past, there have been issues with the old machines, including calibration issues in Richland County during the 2018 election, where 1,000 votes weren't counted.

Richland County received 1,125 new machines for the upcoming election.

Absentee voting is expected to begin on October 7th.