Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland Library has teamed up with Palmetto Health during National Library Card Sign-Up Month to bring all the newborns born in Richland County new books and a library card.

"We are looking to give every child newborn in Richland County, along with their parents, a library card and a book to celebrate," said Emily Stoll with the Richland Library. "And one of the first designated babies of this month will also get a beautiful basket with 12 months of gifts and some other special gifts inside.

One-day-old Robert Griffin, Jr., is the first designated baby in Richland County, which means he and his parents get that special basket, along with Robert's first library card.

This is the first time the Richland Library has teamed up with Palmetto Health for this September event in an effort to promote literacy and early learning.

Stoll says, "It is so important for parents to introduce this to their children cause it helps to set up that life-long learning. And it's something that children mimic what their parents do. So if their parents show a love of reading, then we know the kids will have that love of reading as well."

As it happens, both of Roberts parents are educators in Richland County and strongly believe in the power of reading.

"We read to our students every day to show them the importance of reading. And we just bring that home with us," says Robert Griffin Sr.

If you're wondering what's a good age to start reading to your child, just ask Roberts Jr's dad — he seems to have the right idea.

Griffin says, "Later on today. As soon as ya'll leave we'll start reading books. Just to start reading as soon as possible to your child. Not only to introduce those skills, but also to bond with your child, and for your child to know that they need to read, that it's important to read, and that it's fun to read."

© 2018 WLTX