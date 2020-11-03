COLUMBIA, S.C. — During the regularly scheduled Richland One School Board meeting, commissioners questioned the district on the steps they are taking to disinfect schools.

"Even sometimes on the bus, kids coughing and things of that nature, what are we doing to keep those spaces, those confined spaces clean," asks Commissioner Cheryl Harris.

The district's building services director says they are focusing on cleaning schools daily.

"What we've done is make sure that the product we us is effective against the COVID-19," says Melvin Henry. "We have companies who have already done emerging pathogen testing. So we, have an EPA registered disinfectant that we've been using for quite a long time."

The concern is to make sure that they have adequate amounts of cleaning products.

On Monday, the district released a statement that five students from three schools had "indirect contact with someone being tested for the coronavirus."

The parents of those students decided to self-quarantine the students.

However, there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Richland One School District.

"They did not have direct contact with a person that's being tested, but they had contact with someone else, who had contact with the person being tested," says Karen York, executive director of communications. "After we received that information we notified DHEC and we notified the parents of all of the students at the three schools as well as the staff members, because at that time some of the rumor mill had already started to circulate and we wanted our students, parents and staff to have accurate information and information from the district."

York says the district is preparing for the potential spread of the coronavirus within the school district, but at this time there are no confirmed cases.