COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Monday afternoon, Richland School District One notified the media of five students who had indirect contact with someone who is being tested for COVID-19.

A statement from the school district said:

"District administrators were notified this morning that five students had indirect contact with a person who is being tested for the coronavirus. The students attend Rosewood Elementary School, Hand Middle School and Dreher High School. The students are not exhibiting symptoms. The family members have decided to place themselves under a self-quarantine as a precaution."

The district says they contacted DHEC and that DHEC is investigating.

However, there was some confusion at a press conference held by Governor Henry McMaster and DHEC officials.

DHEC Director Rick Toomey explained that they were not consulted by the school district before the release was sent.

"With regards to the recent Richland District One announcement, DHEC did not advise students to stay home from school or self-quarantine," says Director Toomey. "DHEC is not aware of anyone being tested. School districts should consult with DHEC prior to making decision or announcements such as this."

News 19 reached out to Richland One to try to clear up the confusion.

In an email, the school district responded by saying they contacted DHEC on Monday morning, and were transferred to a doctor. That doctor explained that they would need time to consult colleagues and would get back to the school district. The doctor called the district back and spoke with the district before they sent out the announcement.

The district says they did not advise the students to go into self-quarantine and they are not closing schools.