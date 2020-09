The shooting occurred Sunday night at the Aloft Columbia Harbison hotel

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting, at the request of SLED.

The incident occurred at the Aloft Columbia Harbison Hotel, located at 217 Lanneau Ct. on Sunday, September 13, at approximately 10:30 p.m., involving multiple agencies.

Sheriff Lott will provide further details when they become available.