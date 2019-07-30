COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland School District Two announced that Kelli Johnson is the district's ombudsman.

The ombudsman is a newly created position and serves as an objective or neutral party who seeks to facilitate the resolution of concerns as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“We continually strive to improve the customer experience for our partners.” said district Superintendent Dr. Davis. “The ombudsman serves as a liaison between the community, schools and district administrative functions.”

As ombudsman, Johnson responds to inquiries and provides coordination of district services.

Johnson collaborates with appropriate staff and consults with all parties to clarify and analyze problems, focus discussions and ensure a mutually satisfactory resolution. Johnson also offers recommendations as needed for removing barriers and/or improving district processes. She is a member of the superintendent’s division

Johnson has been a fixture in Richland Two for nearly 30 years, most recently serving as the Director of Parent and Family Education. She first joined the district as an elementary school teacher in 1991. Johnson later served as an assistant principal at E. L. Wright Middle and Killian and Lonnie B. Nelson elementary schools. She was interim principal at Lonnie B. Nelson before becoming principal at Anna Boyd School.

She has a bachelor’s degree and a master of education from the University of South Carolina.