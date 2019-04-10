COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Thursday night in Columbia.

Deputies say they were called to the shooting on the 100 block of Ballenton Road off Hard Scrabble Road around 10:40 p.m.

Once on scene, deputies found 3 people that had been shot. Two of those people died from their injuries and the third person was taken to a nearby hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

This is a developing story. We will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.