WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — In the wake of Category 5 Hurricane Dorian devastating islands in the Bahamas for nearly two days, Florida's senators are asking to have some visa requirements waived for citizens with U.S. relatives.

Sen. Rick Scott and Sen. Marco Rubio submitted a letter to President Donald Trump asking for his administration to "waive, or otherwise suspend, certain visa requirements for affected citizens of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas." The request applies to those with relatives in the U.S. with whom they can live as they begin rebuilding their homes.

Hurricane Dorian made landfall in Elbow Cay, Abacos, Sunday afternoon with 185-mph winds. It pummeled the Abacos Islands in the Bahamas for almost two days, moving sometimes as slow at 1 mph.

Some of the first videos and photos coming in from the Bahamas show buildings, homes, cars and even airports destroyed.

The storm began weakening Monday night before finally moving northwest along Florida's east coast. As of Thursday morning, the storm is a Category 3 hurricane with 115-mph winds.

Dorian is now headed northeast along the coast of the Carolinas and Virginia.

